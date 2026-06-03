NEET SS Counselling 2025 to Resume Soon! Check UDF and Round 2 Schedule Updates

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to restart the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 counselling process in the coming days. The development follows discussions held earlier between representatives of the medical fraternity and officials from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to restart the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 counselling process in the coming days, bringing relief to thousands of doctors across the country awaiting admissions to super-speciality medical courses. The update pertains to the pending Round 2 counselling process, which has remained on hold for several weeks.

According to information shared by the United Doctors Front (UDF), the NEET SS 2025 Round 2 counselling process is likely to resume shortly. The development follows discussions held earlier between representatives of the medical fraternity and officials from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The counselling process had earlier been expected to resume from June 1, as suggested by some medical associations. However, no official notification confirming the schedule has yet been released on the MCC website. Candidates have therefore been advised to rely only on official announcements and continue monitoring the counselling portal for the latest updates.

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MCC had previously postponed the Round 2 choice-filling and locking process until further notice in view of the ongoing Supreme Court case, Tamilvani & Others vs State of Tamil Nadu. The matter concerns the classification of “in-service seats” in Tamil Nadu and whether such seats should continue under the state’s in-service quota or be transferred to the All India Quota pool. The outcome of the case is expected to influence seat allocation procedures for counselling.

The latest update regarding the possible resumption of counselling was shared by the United Doctors Front through its official social media platform, X. Once the process resumes, MCC is expected to first publish the updated seat matrix covering government, private, and deemed universities. Following this, eligible candidates will be able to participate in the choice-filling and locking process.

Candidates are advised to prepare their preference lists carefully in advance and keep all necessary documents readily available. Important records such as medical registration certificates, internship completion documents, and valid identity proofs may be required during the admission process.

NEET SS 2025 was conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on December 27 and 28, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result for the counselling process was declared on March 17, 2026.