IMU CET 2026 Result Expected Soon as Rank Card Portal Goes Live; Check For Updates Here

Summary The university has activated the login window for the newly introduced CET Rank Card Portal, signaling that the result publication process is in its final stages As per the latest indications, the results are expected to be declared during the first week of June 2026

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) is expected to announce the results of the Common Entrance Test (IMU CET) 2026 shortly, following a major update on its admissions portal. The university has activated the login window for the newly introduced CET Rank Card Portal, signaling that the result publication process is in its final stages.

Candidates visiting the admissions section of the IMU website can now access the Rank Card Portal. However, the portal currently displays the message "Available Soon", indicating that the official rank cards are yet to be uploaded but could be released at any moment.

The IMU CET 2026 examination was conducted on May 24, 2026, for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate maritime programmes offered by the university and its affiliated institutes across the country.

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With the activation of the rank card download section, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the official website for updates. As per the latest indications, the results are expected to be declared during the first week of June 2026.

IMU CET Rank Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official IMU website. Click on the notification titled "IMU ADMISSIONS 2026 – RANK CERTIFICATE DOWNLOAD LINK." Enter the registered User ID/Application Number and Password. Log in to the portal and select "Download Rank Card." Save the PDF copy and take printouts for future admission procedures.

The rank card will play a crucial role in the upcoming counselling and document verification process. Candidates are advised to preserve multiple copies of the document for admission-related formalities.

Meanwhile, IMU is expected to release the detailed counselling schedule soon after the declaration of results. Further updates regarding seat allotment, choice filling, and document verification will be announced on the university's admissions portal.