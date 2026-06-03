Indian Maritime University

IMU CET 2026 Result Expected Soon as Rank Card Portal Goes Live; Check For Updates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2026
11:51 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The university has activated the login window for the newly introduced CET Rank Card Portal, signaling that the result publication process is in its final stages
As per the latest indications, the results are expected to be declared during the first week of June 2026

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) is expected to announce the results of the Common Entrance Test (IMU CET) 2026 shortly, following a major update on its admissions portal. The university has activated the login window for the newly introduced CET Rank Card Portal, signaling that the result publication process is in its final stages.

Candidates visiting the admissions section of the IMU website can now access the Rank Card Portal. However, the portal currently displays the message "Available Soon", indicating that the official rank cards are yet to be uploaded but could be released at any moment.

The IMU CET 2026 examination was conducted on May 24, 2026, for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate maritime programmes offered by the university and its affiliated institutes across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the activation of the rank card download section, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the official website for updates. As per the latest indications, the results are expected to be declared during the first week of June 2026.

IMU CET Rank Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official IMU website.
  2. Click on the notification titled "IMU ADMISSIONS 2026 – RANK CERTIFICATE DOWNLOAD LINK."
  3. Enter the registered User ID/Application Number and Password.
  4. Log in to the portal and select "Download Rank Card."
  5. Save the PDF copy and take printouts for future admission procedures.

The rank card will play a crucial role in the upcoming counselling and document verification process. Candidates are advised to preserve multiple copies of the document for admission-related formalities.

Meanwhile, IMU is expected to release the detailed counselling schedule soon after the declaration of results. Further updates regarding seat allotment, choice filling, and document verification will be announced on the university's admissions portal.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2026
11:53 AM
Indian Maritime University IMU-CET Results out
Similar stories
NEET SS 2025

NEET SS Counselling 2025 to Resume Soon! Check UDF and Round 2 Schedule Updates

Bihar DElEd 2026

Bihar DElEd 2026 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window Opens - BSEB Issues Guidelines

Delhi University
DU Admissions

DU PG Admissions 2026: Students Raise CSAS Portal Issues, Seek Application Extension

NBEMS

NBEMS Extends Accreditation Application Deadline for Various Medical Courses - Check . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET SS 2025

NEET SS Counselling 2025 to Resume Soon! Check UDF and Round 2 Schedule Updates

Bihar DElEd 2026

Bihar DElEd 2026 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window Opens - BSEB Issues Guidelines

Delhi University
DU Admissions

DU PG Admissions 2026: Students Raise CSAS Portal Issues, Seek Application Extension

NBEMS

NBEMS Extends Accreditation Application Deadline for Various Medical Courses - Check . . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026: Over 28000 Students Apply as Portal Withstands 1.5 Million C. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Declares NEET MDS 2026 Result; Check Merit List and Cut-off Scores Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality