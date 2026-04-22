UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today; Exams Begin April 25

Summary Aspirants can download their hall tickets from the official website uppbpb.gov.in The written examination is scheduled to be conducted over three days — April 25, 26, and 27, 2026 — across multiple centres in the state

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB will release UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 on April 22, 2026. The admit card will be released for April 25, 2026 exam. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

The written examination will be held on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026. The exam will be held in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The Board will provide 5 minutes extra time provided in addition to the prescribed examination duration for the purpose of reading the necessary instructions, filling the attendance sheet and completing other formalities, so that the candidates do not face any kind of inconvenience.

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The admit card will be released on April 22, 23 and 24.

UP Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 link available on home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need