Board Exam 2026

UP Board Results 2026 to Be Declared After April 15; Over 52 Lakh Students Await Scores

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
15:13 PM

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Summary
This year, the evaluation process covered nearly 3 crore answer sheets of over 52 lakh students
The assessment began on March 18 and concluded on April 1, 2026, with the involvement of approximately 1.5 lakh teachers across more than 250 evaluation centres

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results 2026 after April 15, as per an official update shared with the media. The board will soon confirm the exact date and time for the declaration.

This year, the evaluation process covered nearly 3 crore answer sheets of over 52 lakh students. The assessment began on March 18 and concluded on April 1, 2026, with the involvement of approximately 1.5 lakh teachers across more than 250 evaluation centres. Notably, over 21 lakh copies were checked within the first two days of evaluation.

To pass the UP Board examinations, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall. Those failing in more than two subjects will be required to appear for compartment examinations.

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The board had earlier directed schools to upload Class 12 internal assessment marks by March 25, 2026, ensuring timely processing of final results.

In addition, UPMSP has issued a public advisory cautioning students and parents against cyber fraud. The board warned against fake calls, messages, or emails claiming to manipulate results, urging candidates to rely only on official sources.

UP Board Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official websites: upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in
  • Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026 link
  • Enter roll number and captcha code
  • Submit to view the result
  • Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates regarding the result announcement.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
15:13 PM
Board Exam 2026 UP Board Exam 2026 Results out
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