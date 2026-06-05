UP Board Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exams 2026 from Tomorrow; Check Details

Summary Eligible students will be able to submit their applications through the official UPMSP portals The move offers candidates who were unable to clear certain subjects in the annual board examinations an opportunity to improve their performance and continue their academic progression without losing an academic year

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will commence the application process for the High School (Class 10) Improvement and Compartment Examinations as well as the Intermediate (Class 12) Compartment Examination from June 6, 2026.

Eligible students will be able to submit their applications through the official UPMSP portals. The move offers candidates who were unable to clear certain subjects in the annual board examinations an opportunity to improve their performance and continue their academic progression without losing an academic year.

According to the board, applicants must complete the registration process online and deposit the prescribed examination fee through a treasury challan before submitting their forms.

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UPMSP has fixed separate fees for Class 10 and Class 12 candidates.

Class 10 Improvement/Compartment Examination: Rs 256.50

Class 12 Compartment Examination: Rs 306

Students are advised to keep a copy of the submitted application form and the original treasury challan safely, as these documents may be required during subsequent stages of the examination process.

Eligibility Criteria

The board has outlined specific eligibility requirements for candidates seeking to appear in the supplementary examinations.

For Class 10, students who have failed in one subject are eligible to apply for the Improvement Examination. Candidates who have failed in two subjects may appear for the Compartment Examination in one of the failed subjects.

For Class 12, students from the Science, Commerce and Humanities streams who have failed in one paper of any subject can register for the compartment examination. Additionally, candidates from the Vocational stream who have not cleared one paper of a trade subject are also eligible to apply.

Candidates can submit their applications through the official UPMSP websites beginning June 6.

The compartment and improvement examinations provide a valuable second opportunity for students to improve their academic records and secure eligibility for higher education and professional courses.

Further details regarding examination dates and admit cards are expected to be announced by UPMSP in due course.