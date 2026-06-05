MCC Updates NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Seat Matrix Ahead of Expected Counselling Resumption

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a fresh notification revising the seat matrix for Round 2 of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2025. The development comes at a crucial time, with thousands of candidates awaiting the resumption of the stalled Round 2 counselling process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a fresh notification revising the seat matrix for Round 2 of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2025. The development comes at a crucial time, with thousands of candidates awaiting the resumption of the stalled Round 2 counselling process.

The updated seat matrix includes the addition of several newly approved super-speciality seats across medical institutions in different states, while a small number of seats have also been withdrawn based on information received from participating institutes. The revised matrix will be used during Round 2 seat allocation, and candidates can now exercise their choices for the newly added seats.

The latest update assumes significance as the NEET SS 2025 counselling process is expected to resume shortly after remaining on hold for several weeks. Earlier, medical associations and representatives of the healthcare community had indicated that the counselling process could restart around June 1. However, no formal schedule has yet been released by MCC.

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The counselling process was previously deferred due to the ongoing Supreme Court case, Tamilvani & Others vs State of Tamil Nadu, which concerns the status of in-service seats in Tamil Nadu and their allocation under either the state quota or the All India Quota pool. The outcome of the case is expected to have implications for seat distribution during counselling.

New Seats Added in Round 2 Seat Matrix

According to the MCC notice, several institutions have received approval for additional super-speciality seats, which have now been incorporated into the Round 2 seat matrix.

In Tamil Nadu, two seats in DNB Super Speciality Surgical Oncology have been added at Guru Hospital, Madurai. Rajasthan has received two newly approved seats in M.Ch Paediatric Surgery at Government Medical College, Kota.

Similarly, Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been allotted two additional seats in M.Ch Urology.

The Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, has witnessed a significant increase in seat availability with multiple additions. The institute has received two seats in M.Ch Surgical Gastroenterology, one seat in D.M Clinical Haematology, and two seats in D.M Nephrology.

Seat Withdrawn in Telangana

While several seats have been added, MCC has also removed certain seats from the Round 2 matrix. Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad, Telangana, has had two DNB Super Speciality Neonatology seats withdrawn following information received from the institute.

MCC clarified that all seats marked for withdrawal will be removed from the Round 2 seat matrix before seat processing begins, while the newly approved seats have already been incorporated into the system.

With the revised matrix now available, candidates participating in NEET SS 2025 counselling have been advised to review the updated seat availability carefully before exercising their choices. The addition of new seats across multiple specialties could create fresh opportunities for aspirants seeking admission to super-speciality medical programmes.

The latest revision is also being viewed as an indication that MCC is preparing for the next phase of counselling. While an official Round 2 schedule is still awaited, the publication of the updated seat matrix suggests that counselling-related activities are progressing.

Read the seat matrix revision notice here.