TAT HS 2026 Final Answer Key for Prelims Released; Cut Off and Result Release Date Here

Summary The final answer keys were published on June 4 on the official SEB portal after reviewing objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer keys The TAT-HS Preliminary Examination was conducted on April 12, 2026, in offline mode across Gujarat

The State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat, has released the final answer key for the Teacher Aptitude Test – Higher Secondary (TAT-HS) Preliminary Examination 2026, paving the way for the announcement of results and the next phase of the teacher recruitment process.

The final answer keys were published on June 4 on the official SEB portal after reviewing objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer keys. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can now download the subject-wise answer key PDFs and verify their responses using the official solutions.

The TAT-HS Preliminary Examination was conducted on April 12, 2026, in offline mode across Gujarat. The recruitment examination serves as a crucial eligibility test for candidates aspiring to become Higher Secondary teachers in government and grant-in-aid schools across the state.

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According to the examination board, the final answer keys have been released for all question booklet series, including Sets A, B, C, D, and E. The revised keys incorporate valid objections received during the challenge window, ensuring transparency and accuracy in the evaluation process.

The TAT-HS 2026 recruitment cycle began with the online application process held from February 10 to February 19. Following the preliminary examination in April, the board released the provisional answer keys on May 2 and invited objections from candidates between May 4 and May 10. After scrutinizing the representations, the board issued the final answer keys on June 4.

SEB Gujarat has made the final answer keys available for multiple subjects across Hindi and English mediums.

For Hindi-medium candidates, answer keys have been uploaded for Account and Commerce, Economics, English, Hindi, Psychology, and Sociology.

For English-medium candidates, the keys are available for Account and Commerce, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Physical Education, Statistics, Psychology, and Sociology.

With the release of the final answer keys, attention now shifts to the declaration of the TAT-HS Prelims Result 2026. SEB Gujarat is expected to announce the results and category-wise cut-off marks in the coming weeks.

Candidates who meet the prescribed qualifying criteria will become eligible to appear for the TAT-HS Mains Examination, the next stage in the selection process for Higher Secondary teacher recruitment in the state.

Aspirants are advised to regularly monitor the official SEB website for updates regarding results, cut-off marks, and the schedule for the mains examination.