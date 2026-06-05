National Institute of Open Schooling

NIOS Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at results.nios.ac.in; Rechecking Window Now Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jun 2026
13:36 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official NIOS results portal
NIOS has also opened the rechecking facility for students who are dissatisfied with their scores

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the Senior Secondary (Class 12) Public Examination Results 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official NIOS results portal.

Candidates can check their results by logging in with their enrollment number and the captcha code displayed on the website. The result includes subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the qualifying status of the candidate.

The declaration of the results marks an important milestone for thousands of students who appeared for the NIOS Class 12 examinations conducted earlier this year. Students are advised to download and retain a copy of their marksheet for future academic and admission-related purposes.

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NIOS has also opened the rechecking facility for students who are dissatisfied with their scores. Candidates seeking a review of their answer scripts can submit an online rechecking request through the official website.

According to the institute, the last date to apply for rechecking is June 25, 2026. Students are encouraged to complete the process within the stipulated deadline if they wish to have their answer sheets reviewed.

NIOS Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

  1. Visit the official NIOS results website.
  2. Click on the “Public Examination Result 2026” or “Senior Secondary Result” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the enrollment number mentioned on the admit card.
  4. Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen.
  5. Click on the “Submit” button.
  6. The result will appear on the screen.
  7. Download and print the marksheet for future reference.

After downloading the result, students should carefully verify all information mentioned on the marksheet, including their name, enrollment number, subject codes, marks obtained, and overall result status.

In case of any discrepancy or error in the details provided, candidates should immediately contact NIOS and follow the prescribed correction process to avoid complications during admissions or other academic procedures.

Last updated on 05 Jun 2026
13:43 PM
National Institute of Open Schooling NIOS NIOS Result Results out
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