OJEE Result 2026 Likely Next Week; Rank Cards to Be Released Online, Check Details

Summary Once released, candidates will be able to check their results and download their rank cards from the official OJEE website The OJEE 2026 examination was conducted between May 4 and May 10 across multiple centres

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Cell is expected to declare the OJEE Result 2026 in the second week of June, bringing an end to the wait for thousands of candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across Odisha.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results and download their rank cards from the official OJEE website. The scorecard will play a crucial role in the counselling and admission process for various participating institutions in the state.

The OJEE 2026 examination was conducted between May 4 and May 10 across multiple centres. Following the completion of the examination, the OJEE Cell published the provisional answer key on May 16 and invited objections from candidates until May 19. After reviewing the challenges submitted by aspirants, the authorities are now preparing to announce the final results.

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Candidates will be required to log in to the official portal using their application credentials to access their result-cum-scorecard. The document will contain important details, including the candidate's marks and overall rank secured in the entrance examination.

The rank card will be mandatory during the counselling and seat-allotment process and should be preserved carefully for future admission-related procedures.

OJEE Result 2026: Steps to Download

After the result is declared, candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official OJEE website. Click on the “Rank Card – OJEE 2026” link available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials, including application number, date of birth and security code. Submit the details to access the result. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The declaration of the OJEE Result 2026 will mark the beginning of the counselling phase for admissions to engineering, management, pharmacy, MCA and other professional courses offered by participating colleges and universities in Odisha.

Candidates are advised to keep their application number and login credentials readily available and regularly monitor the official OJEE portal for updates regarding results, counselling schedules and seat-allotment procedures.

With the result announcement expected shortly, aspirants can look forward to the next stage of the admission process as Odisha's premier entrance examination enters its final phase for the 2026 academic session.