TANCET Counselling 2026 Registration Begins for MBA, MCA Admissions - Full Schedule

Summary DTE Tamil Nadu, has commenced the counselling registration process for admissions to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes through the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026. Eligible candidates can now complete the registration process online through the official counselling portal for MBA and MCA admissions.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has commenced the counselling registration process for admissions to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes through the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026. Eligible candidates can now complete the registration process online through the official counselling portal for MBA and MCA admissions - tn-mbamca.com.

The registration window opened on June 4 and will remain available until June 30, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate management and computer application programmes offered by participating institutions across Tamil Nadu are required to complete the application process within the stipulated deadline.

As part of the counselling registration process, applicants must upload the necessary academic and supporting certificates for verification. Candidates belonging to the OC/BC/BCM/MBC & DNC category are required to pay a counselling registration fee of ₹800, while those from SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu will have to pay a reduced fee of ₹400.

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The counselling process for general-category MBA and MCA admissions will be conducted entirely online. However, candidates applying under special reservation categories for differently-abled persons, as well as those participating in supplementary counselling and SCA-to-SC conversion counselling, will be required to attend the process in person at the Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore.

According to the official counselling schedule, the rank list for TANCET MBA and MCA admissions will be published on July 15, 2026. Following the release of the rank list, candidates will be provided an opportunity to raise grievances or seek corrections between July 16 and July 20 up to 5 PM.

Special reservation counselling for eligible candidates will be conducted on July 23. For MCA admissions, the choice-filling and fee payment process for general counselling will be open from July 25 to July 27. Tentative seat allotment results for MCA programmes will be announced on July 28, and candidates will have until July 29 to confirm their allotments. The provisional allotment list for MCA admissions will be released on July 30.

For MBA admissions, online payment and choice filling will commence on July 30 and continue until August 2. The tentative allotment list for MBA candidates will be published on August 3, while the deadline to confirm allotted seats has been fixed as August 4. The final provisional allotment list for MBA programmes will be issued on August 5.

The counselling schedule also includes supplementary rounds. MCA supplementary counselling will be conducted on August 6, while MBA supplementary counselling is scheduled for August 7 and 8. The SCA-to-SC conversion counselling round will take place on August 10, which will also mark the conclusion of the TANCET 2026 counselling process.

The seat allotment mechanism provides candidates with multiple decision options once a seat is The Directorate has also outlined refund provisions for candidates who choose not to join the allotted institution after participating in the online counselling process. Such candidates may apply for a refund of the counselling fee, and 80 per cent of the initial counselling fee will be returned if the refund request is submitted on or before December 31, 2026.

With the counselling process now underway, candidates are advised to complete registration, upload all required documents accurately, and closely follow the official schedule to avoid missing important admission-related deadlines.