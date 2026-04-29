UP Board Opens Grievance Cell for Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Disputes - Check Steps and Deadline

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has introduced a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism for students seeking to report discrepancies in their 2026 High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examination results. The initiative aims to streamline the resolution process and ensure that student concerns are addressed efficiently at the regional level.

As per the official announcement issued by the Board of Secondary Education office in Prayagraj, the grievance submission window will remain open from April 29 to May 29, 2026. During this period, candidates who identify errors in their marks, subject details, personal information, or overall result records can file complaints with their respective regional offices.

To initiate the process, students are required to submit a copy of their marksheet along with valid supporting documents that substantiate their claims. The board has emphasised the importance of accurate documentation to facilitate faster resolution of issues.

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The grievance facility is available to all candidates who appeared for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2026. Students are encouraged to carefully review their results and promptly report any inconsistencies within the stipulated timeline.

To assist candidates, UPMSP has provided contact details for its regional offices across the state. The Meerut regional office can be reached via phone at 0121-2660742 or 945447256, and through email at romeerut@gmail.com. The Bareilly office is accessible at 0581-2576494 or 9411915423, with email support at robareilly@gmail.com. For students in the Prayagraj region, assistance is available at 0532-2423265 or 9793908133, or via roallahabad1@gmail.com.

Similarly, the Varanasi regional office can be contacted at 0542-2509990, 9415810708, or 9453760092, with email queries directed to rovaranasi@gmail.com. The Gorakhpur office is reachable at 0551-2205271 or 6394717234, and through email at upmsprogkp@gmail.com.

Students facing result-related concerns are advised not to delay submitting their grievances. Keeping copies of all submitted documents and correspondence is also recommended for future reference and follow-up.