JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Scorecard Out on DigiLocker - Download Steps and Candidate Account Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Apr 2026
11:28 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency has made the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 scorecards accessible on DigiLocker.
The JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 results were earlier declared on April 20.

The National Testing Agency has made the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 scorecards accessible on DigiLocker, offering candidates an additional platform to download their results. The JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 results were earlier declared on April 20 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

With over 11 lakh engineering aspirants appearing for the April session, the availability of scorecards on DigiLocker is expected to ease access, particularly during periods of high traffic on the official NTA portal. DigiLocker serves as a reliable alternative, enabling students to securely view and download their documents without delays.

Candidates who are already registered on DigiLocker can access their JEE Main 2026 scorecards by logging in with their credentials, including the 6-digit security PIN. Once logged in, they can navigate to the “Issued Documents” section or search for “JEE Main” or “National Testing Agency (NTA)” to locate their scorecard, rank card, or result document for Session 2.

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To download the scorecard, users need to select the relevant document, enter details such as application number, date of birth, and name, and accept the consent terms. The scorecard will then be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded in PDF format for future reference.

For candidates who have not yet registered on DigiLocker, the platform provides a simple sign-up process. Users can create an account using their Aadhaar number and complete verification through a one-time password (OTP). After registration, they must set a 6-digit security PIN to activate their account and access documents.

Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their scorecards safely, as it will be required for further admission procedures.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 29 Apr 2026
11:29 AM
JEE Main 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Scorecard DigiLocker
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