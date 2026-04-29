Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026 Announced; Marksheet, Pass Percentage and Topper Details Here

Summary The results, covering all streams, were declared on April 29 and are now accessible through the board’s official websites In addition to the web-based platforms, the board has introduced multiple alternative channels to ensure wider accessibility

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday announced the results of the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2026, bringing relief to thousands of students across the state. The results, covering all streams, were declared on April 29 and are now accessible through the board’s official websites.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores online via the MBSE Official Website and the MBSE Online Portal by entering their examination credentials. The online marksheet provided is provisional in nature.

In addition to the web-based platforms, the board has introduced multiple alternative channels to ensure wider accessibility. Students can obtain their results through SMS services and download their digital marksheets using DigiLocker. For those seeking offline access, arrangements have been made at the board’s headquarters in Chaltlang and its regional office in Lunglei.

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The board has also made printed result gazettes available for purchase, catering to institutions and individuals who require hard-copy records.

The HSSLC examinations for the 2026 academic session were conducted between February 9 and March 16 at various centres across Mizoram.

Students are advised to carefully verify their subject-wise scores after downloading the result and retain a copy for future reference.