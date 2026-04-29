Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Release Date Soon; Check Passing Criteria, On-Screen Marking Introduced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Apr 2026
13:07 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check and download their marksheets using key credentials such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth
In a significant shift this year, CBSE implemented the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluating answer sheets

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 Result 2026 shortly on its CBSE official website. Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check and download their marksheets using key credentials such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

In a significant shift this year, CBSE implemented the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluating answer sheets. Under this digital process, answer scripts are scanned and assessed online through a secure platform, CBSE On-Screen Marking Portal, replacing the traditional manual checking method.

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for science, commerce, and arts streams were conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026, while practical exams for regular students took place from January 1 to February 14.

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To pass the examination, candidates must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, with separate qualifying criteria for theory and practical components wherever applicable. The board may also award grace marks in cases where students narrowly miss the minimum passing requirement.

Last updated on 29 Apr 2026
13:21 PM
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CBSE 2026 Class 12 Board Exam 2026
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