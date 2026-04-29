Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2: KSEAB Issues Important Details Regarding Registration, Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Apr 2026
10:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
KSEAB has permitted candidates who could not appear for SSLC Exam-1 due to insufficient attendance to register for SSLC Exam-2 as private candidates.
The SSLC Exam-2 is scheduled to be conducted from May 18 to May 25, 2026.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has permitted candidates who could not appear for SSLC Exam-1 due to insufficient attendance to register for SSLC Exam-2 as private candidates. The decision offers a crucial second opportunity for students who missed their Class 10 board examinations earlier this year.

According to the board’s notification, this relaxation applies only to students who had initially registered for SSLC Exam-1 but were unable to take the test because they did not meet the mandatory attendance requirement. To be eligible, candidates must be 15 years of age as of March 1, 2026. These students will now be allowed to appear for SSLC Exam-2 under the private candidate category, subject to fulfilling all other criteria.

As per existing norms, students must maintain a minimum of 75 per cent attendance to be eligible for board examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSLC Exam-2 is scheduled to be conducted from May 18 to May 25, 2026, as per the timetable released earlier by KSEAB. Notably, the board has reduced the number of attempts this year from three to two, following an exceptional performance in SSLC Exam-1, which recorded a pass percentage of 94.1 per cent.

In addition, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for students who failed in SSLC Exam-1 to register for the upcoming Exam-2. School Education and Literacy Minister S Madhu Bangarappa has directed officials across the state to ensure that all unsuccessful candidates are registered and adequately prepared for the second attempt.

Official data reveals that a total of 45,415 students did not clear SSLC Exam-1. Among them, 20,691 students failed in one subject, 10,509 in two subjects, 6,103 in three subjects, 3,799 in four subjects, 2,552 in five subjects, and 1,716 students failed in all subjects.

Apart from those who failed, students seeking to improve their scores have also been given the option to appear for Exam-2. The decision follows the recent announcement of SSLC Exam-1 results, where 7,70,209 regular fresh candidates appeared, and 7,24,794 successfully passed the examination. Notably, six students achieved a perfect score of 625 out of 625, emerging as toppers with 100 per cent marks.

Last updated on 29 Apr 2026
10:38 AM
Karnataka SSLC Board Exam 2026 Karnataka government Exam dates
Similar stories
Mizoram government

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 Announced Today; Marksheet, Pass Percentage and Topper Details. . .

AP SSC Class 10

AP SSC Result 2026 Date, Timing Out - State Edu Minister Tweets Updates for Class 10 . . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Scorecard Out on DigiLocker - Download Steps and Candidate Ac. . .

NCET 2026

NCET 2026 Answer Key Released by NTA - Objection Window to Close Soon; Check Links

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Mizoram government

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 Announced Today; Marksheet, Pass Percentage and Topper Details. . .

AP SSC Class 10

AP SSC Result 2026 Date, Timing Out - State Edu Minister Tweets Updates for Class 10 . . .

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM to Mark 68th Foundation Day with Interactive Science Events in Kolkata on May 2

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Scorecard Out on DigiLocker - Download Steps and Candidate Ac. . .

NCET 2026

NCET 2026 Answer Key Released by NTA - Objection Window to Close Soon; Check Links

CISCE

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Release Update - CISCE Issues Note for Class 10 and 12 Students

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality