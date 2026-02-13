UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Out at upmsp.edu.in - Check Exam Guidelines and Timings

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2026
10:57 AM

File Image

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially issued the UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026.
The exams are scheduled to take place from February 18 to March 12, 2026.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially issued the UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 ahead of the upcoming High School examinations. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for all candidates appearing in the Class 10 board exams this year and must be carried to the examination centre on every exam day.

The UP Board Class 10 examinations for 2026 will be conducted in offline mode, following the traditional pen-and-paper format. The exams are scheduled to take place from February 18 to March 12, 2026.

The board will conduct the examinations in two shifts each day. The morning session will run from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, while the afternoon session will be held from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. Students are instructed to reach their designated examination centres at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to complete verification procedures smoothly.

Admit Card Distribution Details

UPMSP has adopted a dual system for issuing hall tickets. Private candidates, who are not enrolled in regular schools, can download their UP Board Class 10 admit card directly from the official website, upmsp.edu.in. These candidates are required to log in using their registration number or roll number to access and print their hall ticket.

On the other hand, regular students studying in schools affiliated with UPMSP will receive their admit cards through their respective institutions. School authorities will download the hall tickets from the board’s official portal and distribute them to students before the commencement of the examinations.

Students are advised to carefully verify all the information printed on the admit card. Details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, examination centre address, subject-wise exam dates, and timings must be checked thoroughly. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately inform their school authorities or contact the board officials for rectification.

Candidates must ensure that they carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.

UP Board Exam 2026 Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Admit Card
