UPMSP Issues Revised Schedule for 10th, 12th Board Exams 2026; Check Detailed Timetable Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Nov 2025
Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued a revised timetable for certain papers of the 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations, making key changes in the schedule and timing of Hindi, Elementary Hindi, and Sanskrit papers.

According to the updated notification released by UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, only three papers have been rescheduled, while the rest of the examinations will proceed as per the previously announced dates.

As per the revised schedule:

  • The Class 10 (High School) Hindi and Elementary Hindi papers will now both be held in the morning shift (8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.) on February 18, 2026. Earlier, the Elementary Hindi paper was slated for the afternoon session on the same day.
  • For Class 12 (Intermediate) students, both General Hindi and Hindi papers will now take place in the afternoon shift (2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.) on February 18, 2026. Previously, the General Hindi paper was scheduled in the morning.
  • The Class 12 Sanskrit examination, initially set for February 20 (morning shift), will now be conducted on March 12, 2026, in the afternoon shift (2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.).

The board emphasized that apart from these modifications, no other papers have been altered, and all remaining examinations will follow the original schedule.

The UP Board 2026 exams are set to begin on February 18 and conclude on March 12, 2026, with papers held in two shifts — 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

A record over 52 lakh students — including 27,50,945 High School and 24,79,352 Intermediate candidates — are registered to appear for the examinations this year.

Board Exam 2026 UP Board Exam 2026
