UP Board Issues Notices Over Irregularities in Ongoing Class 12 Practical Exams

Summary UP Board has initiated disciplinary action against reported irregularities in the ongoing Class 12 practical examinations by issuing notices to more than a dozen schools and examination officials. According to UP Board officials, the practical examinations, which have been underway for over two weeks, witnessed a range of issues at certain centres.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has initiated disciplinary action against reported irregularities in the ongoing Class 12 practical examinations by issuing notices to more than a dozen schools and examination officials. The move comes in response to multiple complaints related to mismanagement, disruptions and improper conduct at several examination centres, with the board reiterating its commitment to maintaining the integrity and credibility of the examination process.

According to UP Board officials, the practical examinations, which have been underway for over two weeks, witnessed a range of issues at certain centres. These included chaotic conditions during the conduct of practical exams, alleged procedural lapses and instances of examiner misconduct. In one reported case, a practical examiner allegedly posted photographs of students on social media platforms, raising serious concerns over confidentiality and adherence to examination norms. The board stated that such actions are a clear violation of prescribed guidelines.

Following these reports, UPMSP issued notices to the concerned schools and examiners, seeking detailed explanations and reports regarding the incidents. Board authorities have made it clear that accountability will be fixed and strict administrative action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with board regulations. Officials emphasised that fairness, transparency and discipline are non-negotiable aspects of the evaluation system.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition with the issuance of notices, the UP Board has extended the deadline for Class 12 practical examinations to February 13, 2026. The extension has been granted to facilitate the completion of pending practical sessions and the online submission of marks, which were delayed at some centres due to administrative issues. Examiners and school principals have been directed to ensure that all assessments are completed and marks are uploaded to the official portal within the revised timeline.

UP Board authorities have also instructed officials to report any fresh issues immediately and to strictly follow all guidelines designed to safeguard students’ academic interests.

Students appearing for the UP Board Class 12 practical examinations and their parents have been advised to regularly check official announcements and remain in touch with their schools to ensure the timely completion of all examination components.