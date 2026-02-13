CBSE 2026: Board to Host Live Webcast Today on Exam Guidelines and Recent Scoring Reforms

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a live webcast today, February 13, 2026, at around 11 AM IST to explain the modalities and updated procedures for the CBSE Board Exams 2026. The two-hour session comes just days before the commencement of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, which are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a live webcast today, February 13, 2026, at around 11 AM IST to explain the modalities and updated procedures for the CBSE Board Exams 2026. The two-hour session comes just days before the commencement of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, which are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026.

The webcast is aimed at ensuring clarity among schools, principals, teachers, examination staff, and students regarding the revised guidelines, reforms, and evaluation processes for the upcoming examinations. The session will be streamed live on CBSE’s official YouTube channel, where viewers can search for “BoardExams@CBSE” or access it through the official live link. Schools have been instructed to arrange collective viewing facilities under the supervision of the school principal to ensure that all concerned stakeholders are informed.

The online session will begin with a keynote address by the CBSE Chairperson and will cover key aspects essential for the smooth and transparent conduct of the board examinations. The initiative is intended to reduce confusion and address concerns that often arise in the lead-up to large-scale national examinations.

One of the major topics to be discussed during the webcast is the introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 board exams. Under this digital evaluation system, scanned answer sheets will be assessed on computers instead of traditional manual checking. The move is expected to minimise human errors and enhance transparency in the evaluation process.

The webcast will also address the second examination option for Class 10 students. As part of reforms aligned with updated education policies, CBSE will provide an optional second board examination opportunity. This additional attempt is designed to help students improve their scores or reappear under specified conditions.

Structural changes in question papers will also be clarified during the session. This includes subject-wise divisions in Class 10 Science and Social Science papers and guidance on how students should approach the revised format. The board aims to ensure that both educators and students understand these changes thoroughly before the exams begin.

The CBSE Board Exams 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026, across India and at select international centres. Approximately 46 lakh students from more than 31,000 schools are expected to appear for the examinations at over 8,000 centres in India and abroad.

CBSE has directed schools to ensure proper internet connectivity and technical arrangements to facilitate smooth viewing of the live webcast. By participating in the session, school authorities and students can gain a clear understanding of updated guidelines, evaluation methods, and exam-day protocols that will govern the conduct of the CBSE Board Examinations 2026.

With examinations approaching, the webcast serves as a crucial step in reinforcing preparedness, transparency, and effective implementation of board policies nationwide.