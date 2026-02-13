CLAT 2026 Revised Merit List - Fresh Hearing at Allahabad HC Today; Check Counselling Updates

Summary The Allahabad High Court has listed February 13, 2026, for a fresh hearing in the ongoing legal dispute concerning the revised merit list of CLAT 2026. The matter relates to a petition challenging the evaluation of certain responses in the final answer key of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

The Allahabad High Court has listed February 13, 2026, for a fresh hearing in the ongoing legal dispute concerning the revised merit list of CLAT 2026. The matter relates to a petition challenging the evaluation of certain responses in the final answer key of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which forms the basis for undergraduate admissions to National Law Universities (NLUs).

The controversy arose after a candidate raised objections to the manner in which a particular question was assessed in the CLAT 2026 final answer key. According to the petitioner, although the expert panel acknowledged that more than one option to a specific question was technically correct, the final answer key issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities did not reflect this assessment. The candidate subsequently approached the High Court seeking corrective action.

Earlier, a single-judge bench of the High Court delivered a partial ruling in favour of the petitioner. The court directed the consortium to revise the CLAT 2026 merit list by treating both disputed answer options as correct. This order effectively required a recalculation of marks and a reworking of the merit rankings for undergraduate admissions.

In response, the consortium filed a Special Appeal (No. 135 of 2026) challenging the single-judge decision. The appeal questions both the substance of the direction to alter the merit list and the procedural grounds on which the revision was mandated. The matter will now be heard by a Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court on the morning of February 13, 2026, with proceedings expected to begin around 10 AM.

The legal proceedings have had a direct impact on the CLAT 2026 counselling schedule. While the first and second rounds of counselling have already been conducted, subsequent stages—including the release of the third merit list and further seat allotment rounds—have been put on hold. Authorities have indicated that further counselling activities will resume only after clarity emerges from the ongoing appeal.

Importantly, the consortium has clarified that admissions secured during Round 1 and Round 2 remain unaffected despite the pending litigation. Candidates who have already been allotted seats in these initial rounds will not face disruption to their admissions due to the current dispute over the revised merit list.

The outcome of the February 13 hearing will be critical for thousands of CLAT aspirants awaiting further counselling rounds. If the Division Bench upholds the earlier order, the revised merit list treating both options as correct will remain in force, potentially altering rankings and influencing seat allocations in upcoming rounds. Conversely, if the appeal succeeds, the court may direct the consortium to retain the original merit list without revision.

Until a final judicial determination is made, the counselling process beyond the initial rounds will remain temporarily suspended. Candidates are advised to regularly check official notifications from the Consortium of NLUs and updates in the Allahabad High Court’s cause list to stay informed about developments, revised merit lists, and rescheduled counselling dates.