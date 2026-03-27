UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Exam 2026: Class 10, 12 Answer Sheet Evaluation Paused; Will Result be Delayed?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2026
13:00 PM

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Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced a temporary halt in the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets.
Officials have been directed to ensure compliance with the revised schedule while maintaining coordination in the evaluation process.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced a temporary halt in the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets due to the Ram Navami holiday. As per the latest update, the checking process will remain suspended on March 26 and March 27, 2026.

Earlier, the board had issued instructions on March 20 to pause evaluation work on March 26, marking the festival of Ram Navami. However, following a subsequent government order declaring March 27 as an additional public holiday, the board has extended the suspension of evaluation work to that day as well.

The decision has been communicated to all District School Inspector offices across the state by Secretary Bhagwati Singh. Officials have been directed to ensure compliance with the revised schedule while maintaining coordination in the evaluation process.

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According to the board, the answer sheet checking work will resume after March 27, in line with the previously planned schedule. The temporary suspension has been implemented to allow for the proper observance of the festival while ensuring that the evaluation process remains organised and systematic.

Due to the additional break in the evaluation schedule, there may be a slight extension in the time required to complete the checking process. As a result, the announcement of the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results could experience a minor delay. Students are advised to stay updated through official notifications for the latest information regarding result timelines.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2026
13:01 PM
UP Board Exam 2026 Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result Evaluation Ram Navami
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