AP ECET 2026 Answer Key Released - Check Objection Submission, Final Score Calculation Details

Summary JNTU Anantapur has released the preliminary answer keys and response sheets for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the answer key from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur, has released the preliminary answer keys and response sheets for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the answer key from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET, and evaluate their performance.

Along with accessing the answer key, candidates have been allowed to raise objections against any discrepancies. The objection window will remain open until April 29, 2026. Applicants wishing to challenge the provisional answer key must submit their objections through the official portal, along with valid supporting documents as required by the examination authorities.

The answer key has been made available in PDF format and can be accessed without logging in. Candidates can use it alongside their question papers and response sheets to estimate their probable scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AP ECET 2026 examination was conducted on April 23, and the final answer key, along with the results, is scheduled to be announced on May 7, 2026. Authorities have clarified that all objections submitted within the stipulated timeframe will be reviewed, and valid corrections will be incorporated into the final answer key.

To download the answer key, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the relevant answer key link. The subject-wise PDFs will then be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for reference.

For raising objections, candidates must follow the prescribed format and submit their claims only through the official website. Incomplete or unsupported claims may not be considered during the review process.

Candidates can also calculate their probable scores using the answer key. As per the marking scheme, each correct answer carries one mark, and there is no negative marking in the examination. By comparing their responses with the official answers, candidates can estimate their total marks by counting the number of correct responses.

Find the objection submission link here.