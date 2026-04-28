Assam HS Result 2026 Announced! Link, Stream-Wise Pass Percentages and Merit List Here

Summary AHSEC has officially announced the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Examination Result 2026 today, April 28. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official websites.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has officially announced the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Examination Result 2026 today, April 28, through a press conference. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official websites — ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in — as well as via the DigiLocker portal.

This year, the pass percentages stood at 79.54% for Arts, 89.79% for Science, 81.13% for Commerce, and 74.20% for the Vocational stream.

A total of 15796 passed in the commerce stream (1st division - 7787, 2nd division - 5694, 3rd division - 2315). The arts stream saw 191789 students pass (1st division - 54755, 2nd division - 79181, 3rd division - 57862), and the science stream saw 54474 candidates pass (1st division - 34079, 2nd division - 17777, 3rd division - 2618). A total of 1087 students have passed in the vocational stream (1st division - 92, 2nd division - 701, 3rd division - 294).

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Stream-Wise Top Performing Districts

Arts - Baksa district tops with 94.29%

Commerce - Bajali district tops with 96.46%

Science - Baksa district tops with 97.96%

Vocational - Biswanath district tops with 100%

The Assam HS examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 16.

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official websites.

Click on the “Assam HS Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Enter login credentials on the new page.

Submit details to view the result.

Download and print for future reference.

The date for providing a hard copy of the certificate cum marksheet for the passed candidates shall be notified in due course of time. Hard copy of the marksheet to fail/not improved/betterment candidates will not be provided. Additionally, students applying for the re-checking and obtaining of scanned copies of the answer scripts will have to apply through the ASSEB, Div-II (erstwhile AHSEC) official website. The portal will be activated two days after the declaration of the HS result. The re-checking results will be declared on the official website within 30 days from the last date of application.

Find the direct download link here.