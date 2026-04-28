Assam HS Result 2026 Announced! Link, Stream-Wise Pass Percentages and Merit List Here

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has officially announced the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Examination Result 2026 today, April 28, through a press conference. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official websites — ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in — as well as via the DigiLocker portal.
This year, the pass percentages stood at 79.54% for Arts, 89.79% for Science, 81.13% for Commerce, and 74.20% for the Vocational stream.
A total of 15796 passed in the commerce stream (1st division - 7787, 2nd division - 5694, 3rd division - 2315). The arts stream saw 191789 students pass (1st division - 54755, 2nd division - 79181, 3rd division - 57862), and the science stream saw 54474 candidates pass (1st division - 34079, 2nd division - 17777, 3rd division - 2618). A total of 1087 students have passed in the vocational stream (1st division - 92, 2nd division - 701, 3rd division - 294).
Stream-Wise Top Performing Districts
Arts - Baksa district tops with 94.29%
Commerce - Bajali district tops with 96.46%
Science - Baksa district tops with 97.96%
Vocational - Biswanath district tops with 100%
The Assam HS examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 16.
Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Check
- Visit the official websites.
- Click on the “Assam HS Result 2026” link on the homepage.
- Enter login credentials on the new page.
- Submit details to view the result.
- Download and print for future reference.
The date for providing a hard copy of the certificate cum marksheet for the passed candidates shall be notified in due course of time. Hard copy of the marksheet to fail/not improved/betterment candidates will not be provided. Additionally, students applying for the re-checking and obtaining of scanned copies of the answer scripts will have to apply through the ASSEB, Div-II (erstwhile AHSEC) official website. The portal will be activated two days after the declaration of the HS result. The re-checking results will be declared on the official website within 30 days from the last date of application.
Find the direct download link here.