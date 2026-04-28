HS Results

Assam HS Result 2026 Announced! Link, Stream-Wise Pass Percentages and Merit List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
10:40 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
AHSEC has officially announced the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Examination Result 2026 today, April 28.
Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official websites.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has officially announced the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Examination Result 2026 today, April 28, through a press conference. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official websites — ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in — as well as via the DigiLocker portal.

This year, the pass percentages stood at 79.54% for Arts, 89.79% for Science, 81.13% for Commerce, and 74.20% for the Vocational stream.

A total of 15796 passed in the commerce stream (1st division - 7787, 2nd division - 5694, 3rd division - 2315). The arts stream saw 191789 students pass (1st division - 54755, 2nd division - 79181, 3rd division - 57862), and the science stream saw 54474 candidates pass (1st division - 34079, 2nd division - 17777, 3rd division - 2618). A total of 1087 students have passed in the vocational stream (1st division - 92, 2nd division - 701, 3rd division - 294).

ADVERTISEMENT

Stream-Wise Top Performing Districts

Arts - Baksa district tops with 94.29%
Commerce - Bajali district tops with 96.46%
Science - Baksa district tops with 97.96%
Vocational - Biswanath district tops with 100%

The Assam HS examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 16.

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official websites.
  • Click on the “Assam HS Result 2026” link on the homepage.
  • Enter login credentials on the new page.
  • Submit details to view the result.
  • Download and print for future reference.

The date for providing a hard copy of the certificate cum marksheet for the passed candidates shall be notified in due course of time. Hard copy of the marksheet to fail/not improved/betterment candidates will not be provided. Additionally, students applying for the re-checking and obtaining of scanned copies of the answer scripts will have to apply through the ASSEB, Div-II (erstwhile AHSEC) official website. The portal will be activated two days after the declaration of the HS result. The re-checking results will be declared on the official website within 30 days from the last date of application.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
11:18 AM
HS Results Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Board Exam 2026 Result
Similar stories
Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test

AP ECET 2026 Answer Key Released - Check Objection Submission, Final Score Calculatio. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out, Test-Wise Download Schedule and Link . . .

AIIMS

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in; Mains Exam on April 30

IGNOU
IGNOU

IGNOU to Host Mega Campus Placement Drive, 200+ Jobs on Offer! Eligibility and Compan. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Students go to the University of Tokyo as new academic year starts in April
Study abroad

Study Abroad: The Manga Way

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test

AP ECET 2026 Answer Key Released - Check Objection Submission, Final Score Calculatio. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out, Test-Wise Download Schedule and Link . . .

AIIMS

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in; Mains Exam on April 30

IGNOU
IGNOU

IGNOU to Host Mega Campus Placement Drive, 200+ Jobs on Offer! Eligibility and Compan. . .

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Confirms HS Class 12th Result 2026 Release Date; Board Quashes Fake Release . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality