IGNOU

IGNOU to Host Mega Campus Placement Drive, 200+ Jobs on Offer! Eligibility and Company List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Apr 2026
15:48 PM
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Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is set to organise a campus placement drive on April 29, 2026.
More than 200 job roles will be offered during the event, providing candidates with diverse employment opportunities.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is set to organise a campus placement drive on April 29, 2026, offering job opportunities to a wide range of candidates, including Class 12 pass students, fresh graduates, final semester students, and experienced professionals. Interested applicants can register for the placement drive through the official website, ignou.ac.in.

The one-day job fair is expected to attract participation from multiple recruiters across sectors such as EdTech, aviation, hospitality, services, and non-governmental organisations. More than 200 job roles will be offered during the event, providing candidates with diverse employment opportunities.

According to official information, over 1,000 candidates are anticipated to take part in the placement drive, which will be held at 10 AM at the BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, located at IGNOU headquarters in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi.

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The placement drive is open to candidates from varied educational backgrounds. Eligibility extends to fresh graduates, final semester students, pass-outs, and working professionals. Applicants from streams such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MCom, and postgraduate diploma programmes are eligible to participate. Additionally, individuals with a Class 12 qualification can also apply, making the event accessible to a broader pool of job seekers.

Candidates attending the placement drive are required to carry essential documents, including at least two copies of an updated CV, a valid government-issued identity proof or IGNOU I-card, passport-size photographs, academic certificates, and relevant work experience documents, if applicable.

In its official statement, IGNOU highlighted the significance of the event, noting that it represents a crucial opportunity for learners who have balanced education with personal and professional commitments through distance learning. The university emphasised that the placement drive could serve as a gateway for many candidates to translate their academic efforts into meaningful career opportunities.

Find the company list and eligibility here.

Last updated on 27 Apr 2026
16:19 PM
IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) Placement Drive Campus Placement
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