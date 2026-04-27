AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in; Mains Exam on April 30

Summary Candidates who qualified in Stage 1 can now download their hall tickets using their registration ID or mobile number along with password The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,551 nursing officer vacancies across various AIIMS institutions

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi (AIIMS) has released the admit cards for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 10 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who qualified in Stage 1 can now download their hall tickets using their registration ID or mobile number along with password.

The AIIMS NORCET 10 Stage 2 (mains) examination will be conducted in computer-based mode on April 30, 2026. A total of 14,527 candidates have qualified for this final stage, which determines recruitment to nursing officer posts.

Candidates appearing for the exam are required to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,551 nursing officer vacancies across various AIIMS institutions.

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The NORCET exam serves as a common eligibility test for recruitment not only in AIIMS institutions but also in other prominent medical institutes such as Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), and Lady Hardinge Medical College, among others.

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the “Recruitments” tab on the homepage

Select the NORCET-10 link

Click on “View Details” for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-10)

Log in using application ID/mobile number and password

Download and print the admit card

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card and follow exam-day instructions carefully.