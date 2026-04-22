Uttar Pradesh

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Date and Time Announced; Know Where to Check Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2026
14:19 PM

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Summary
Students will be able to access their results through the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, as well as via DigiLocker
This year, approximately 53 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examinations

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 23, 2026, at 4 PM. Students will be able to access their results through the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, as well as via DigiLocker.

This year, approximately 53 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examinations. Of these, over 26 lakh students took the Class 10 exams, while around 24.5 lakh students appeared for Class 12. About 2.87 lakh candidates were reported absent across both levels.

The exams for both classes were conducted between February 18 and March 12, 2026, across more than 8,000 centres in the state.

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As per the board’s criteria, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components, to pass the examination.

UP Board Result 2026: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in
  2. Click on the link for UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026
  3. Enter your roll number and required details
  4. Submit the information
  5. View and download your marksheet
  6. Take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy and check details carefully on the provisional marksheet once the results are declared.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2026
14:20 PM
Uttar Pradesh Board Exam 2026 Results out
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