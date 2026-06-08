Madhya Pradesh

MPESB Postpones June 7 Recruitment Exam Shift Due to Technical Glitch; Re-Exam Date Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jun 2026
15:04 PM

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Summary
The affected candidates will now appear for the rescheduled examination on June 20, 2026, in the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon
In an official notice, MPESB stated that fresh admit cards will be issued for the rescheduled examination

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has postponed the second-shift examination conducted under the combined recruitment drive for Forest Guard, Field Guard, Jail Prahari, and Assistant Jail Superintendent posts after a technical failure disrupted the test on June 7.

According to the board, the examination scheduled for the second shift on June 7 could not be conducted due to a server-related technical issue. The affected candidates will now appear for the rescheduled examination on June 20, 2026, in the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon.

The recruitment examination began on June 4 and is scheduled to continue until June 19. However, candidates whose examinations were impacted by the technical disruption will be required to take the test on the newly announced date.

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In an official notice, MPESB stated that fresh admit cards will be issued for the rescheduled examination. Candidates will have to download the revised hall tickets from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in, using their login credentials before appearing for the test.

The recruitment examination was originally being conducted in two daily shifts. The first shift, held from 10 am to 12 noon on June 7, was completed successfully. However, the second shift, scheduled from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, could not commence because of the server failure.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,111 vacancies across various posts, including Forest Guard, Field Guard, Jail Prahari, and Assistant Jail Superintendent positions in Madhya Pradesh.

The postponement comes at a time when concerns over examination administration have been heightened nationwide following controversies related to competitive and entrance examinations. The disruption prompted reactions from candidates and members of the public, many of whom expressed concerns about the reliability of examination systems and the need for stronger technical infrastructure to prevent such incidents.

MPESB has advised affected candidates to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding the release of fresh admit cards and other examination-related instructions. Candidates appearing for the rescheduled test on June 20 should ensure they download the new hall ticket, as previously issued admit cards for the cancelled shift will not be valid.

Last updated on 08 Jun 2026
15:05 PM
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