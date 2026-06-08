MU UG Admissions 2026: Pre-Registration Window Reopens; Check 4th, 5th Merit List Release Dates

Summary The University of Mumbai has reopened the pre-registration process for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2026–27. These fresh registrations will be considered while preparing the fourth and fifth merit lists for undergraduate admissions.

The University of Mumbai has reopened the pre-registration process for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2026–27, providing another opportunity for students who have not yet completed the mandatory enrolment procedure. Eligible candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the university and its affiliated colleges can now complete the online pre-registration process until June 11.

In an official notification, the university directed all affiliated colleges to ensure that students applying for admission have completed the online pre-admission enrolment process through the university’s e-Samarth portal. The move is aimed at accommodating additional applicants before the publication of the upcoming merit lists.

According to the university, applications submitted during this reopened registration window will be merged with the existing pool of applications. These fresh registrations will be considered while preparing the fourth and fifth merit lists for undergraduate admissions. The university intends to complete the remaining admission rounds on the basis of these merit lists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai University has already released the first three merit lists along with the corresponding cut-off marks for various undergraduate courses. Candidates whose names appeared in the third merit list are currently required to complete document verification and confirm their admission within the prescribed timeline.

As per the revised admission schedule, following the closure of registrations, the university will publish the fourth merit list on June 12 at 11 AM.

Students whose names appear in the fourth merit list will be required to complete online document verification and fee payment between June 12 and June 15, up to 4 PM. Thereafter, the fifth merit list will be released on June 16 at 10 AM. Candidates selected in the final merit list will be able to complete document verification and admission fee payment on June 16 and June 17 until 5 PM.

Meanwhile, candidates included in the third merit list must complete admission confirmation and submit the necessary documents by June 9, as per the university’s existing schedule.

The university has reiterated that online pre-admission enrolment through the e-Samarth portal is compulsory for all students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes. Candidates are therefore advised to complete the process within the stipulated deadline to ensure their eligibility for consideration in the upcoming admission rounds.

Students are advised to regularly check the university admission portal for updates regarding merit lists, document verification requirements, and admission-related announcements.