NTA Rolls Out Extensive Security Measures Ahead of NEET UG Re-Exam 2026; Check Updates Here

Summary According to officials, a multi-layered security framework has been put in place, with more than 5 lakh security personnel expected to be deployed across examination centres In a bid to eliminate any possibility of a paper leak, officials have adopted stringent confidentiality measures surrounding the preparation of the question paper

With the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21 amid heightened scrutiny over examination security, the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) have announced a comprehensive set of measures aimed at ensuring a fair, transparent, and malpractice-free testing process.

The re-exam, to be conducted across multiple centres in India and overseas, comes in the wake of concerns surrounding the integrity of the earlier examination held in May. Authorities have said that the enhanced security arrangements are intended to restore confidence among candidates and strengthen the credibility of one of the country's largest entrance examinations.

According to officials, a multi-layered security framework has been put in place, with more than 5 lakh security personnel expected to be deployed across examination centres. The security plan combines physical surveillance with advanced technological interventions, including biometric verification, facial recognition systems, and real-time CCTV monitoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three-Tier Security System at Exam Centres

Examination centres will operate under a three-layer security arrangement designed to prevent impersonation and unauthorised access. Multiple checkpoints will be established at entry points, where candidates will undergo strict screening procedures conducted by security personnel and local law enforcement authorities.

The examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, with officials emphasising uniform implementation of security protocols at all locations.

Technology to Strengthen Transparency

The NTA is relying heavily on technology to monitor examination activities and deter malpractice. Examination centres will be equipped with facial recognition systems, biometric attendance mechanisms, and high-definition CCTV cameras.

Live feeds from the centres will reportedly be monitored through a central control room to enable immediate intervention in case of any irregularities. Authorities are also keeping a close watch on digital platforms to identify and counter misinformation and fake paper leak claims circulating online.

Tight Controls on Question Paper Handling

In a bid to eliminate any possibility of a paper leak, officials have adopted stringent confidentiality measures surrounding the preparation of the question paper. Experts involved in drafting, reviewing, and translating the examination content have reportedly been placed under strict isolation at secure locations.

Sources indicated that access to communication devices and internet services has been restricted for personnel involved in the paper-setting process. Authorities are also examining enhanced transportation and distribution mechanisms for question papers to ensure secure delivery to examination centres.

Officials said the objective of the extensive security exercise is to guarantee a level playing field for more than 2.2 million medical aspirants expected to appear for the examination. The measures, they added, are aimed at preventing malpractice, maintaining examination integrity, and rebuilding public trust in the testing process.

With the re-exam date approaching, candidates have been advised to regularly check official notifications regarding examination centres, admit cards, and other procedural guidelines. The NTA is expected to continue issuing updates in the run-up to the examination.