Bar Council of India

AIBE 21 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Expected Shortly; Objection Window Opens Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jun 2026
12:11 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access the answer key and compare their responses to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of result
The AIBE XXI examination covered 19 core law subjects, including traditional legal statutes as well as the newly implemented criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the provisional answer key and response sheet for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI shortly on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access the answer key and compare their responses to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

The provisional answer key will provide candidates with an opportunity to evaluate their performance and identify any discrepancies in the answers released by the examination authority.

As per the qualifying criteria prescribed by the BCI, candidates belonging to the General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories must secure a minimum of 45 per cent marks to qualify for the examination. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates are required to obtain at least 40 per cent marks.

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The AIBE XXI examination covered 19 core law subjects, including traditional legal statutes as well as the newly implemented criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Following the release of the provisional answer key, the BCI will open an objection-raising window, allowing candidates to challenge answers they believe are incorrect. To submit an objection, candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question challenged.

The objections received will be reviewed by subject experts, after which the council will publish the final answer key. The AIBE XXI results will be prepared and announced on the basis of the final answer key.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official AIBE website for updates regarding the release of the provisional answer key, objection schedule, and result declaration. With the answer key expected soon, aspirants will be keenly awaiting the opportunity to assess their performance and estimate their chances of qualifying for the examination.

Last updated on 08 Jun 2026
12:11 PM
Bar Council of India AIBE XXI AIBE Bar Council of India (BCI)
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