UPMSP Announces UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in- Get Direct Link Inside

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the UP Board 10th Result 2025 on April 25, 2025. Students who have taken the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The Matric results can also be checked at upresults.nic.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

As per PTI, the overall pass percentage for class 10 students stood at 90.11 per cent. Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun emerged as the top scorer in the class 10 examination, securing 97.83 per cent marks. A total of 55 students secured positions among the top 10 ranks in the class 10 examination.

This year, the board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across the state. Between March 19 and April 2, 2025, answer sheets were evaluated in 261 centres across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official data over 54 lakh students have appeared for the examination. 27,32,216 students appeared for the class 10 exams, while 27,05,017 students appeared for the class 12 exams.

UP Board Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in Click on UP Board 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

UP Board Class 10th Result 2025: Direct Link