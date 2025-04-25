UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Announces UP Board 12th Result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in- Overall pass percentage stands at 81.15 percent

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Apr 2025
13:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per PTI, the overall pass percentage for UP Board Class 12 examination 2025 stood at 81.15 percent
Mehak Jaiswal of Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College in Prayagraj secured the top position with 97.20 percent marks

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the UP Board 12th Result 2025 on April 25, 2025. Students who have taken the Class 12 board examination can check the results through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The overall pass percentage along with the names of the Toppers have also been announced.

As per PTI, the overall pass percentage for UP Board Class 12 examination 2025 stood at 81.15 per cent. Mehak Jaiswal of Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College in Prayagraj secured the top position with 97.20 per cent marks.

This year, the UPMSP Class 12 board examination took place in two shifts from February 24 to March 12, 2025. While the first shift started at 8.30 am and continued until 11.45 am, the second shift began from 2 pm and concluded at 5.15 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPMSP Class 12th Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in
  2. Click on UP Board 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

UP Board Class 12th Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 25 Apr 2025
13:30 PM
UP Board Exam 2025 Class 12 Results out
Similar stories
GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today - Check All Phases Details

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Announces UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in- Get Direct Link Insi. . .

CTET 2025

CTET July 2025 Notification Update: Check Eligibility, Registration and Key Details

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Discontinues PG Architecture Exam, CoA’s PGETA to Decide MArch Admissions in Ka. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today - Check All Phases Details

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Announces UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in- Get Direct Link Insi. . .

KIIT Bhubaneswar

KIIT Shines Bright - Secures 184th Spot in Asia, Declared the 8th Best University in . . .

Representational image
Exam results

Madhyamik results on May 2: Board

CTET 2025

CTET July 2025 Notification Update: Check Eligibility, Registration and Key Details

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Discontinues PG Architecture Exam, CoA’s PGETA to Decide MArch Admissions in Ka. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality