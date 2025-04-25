UPMSP Announces UP Board 12th Result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in- Overall pass percentage stands at 81.15 percent

Summary As per PTI, the overall pass percentage for UP Board Class 12 examination 2025 stood at 81.15 percent Mehak Jaiswal of Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College in Prayagraj secured the top position with 97.20 percent marks

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the UP Board 12th Result 2025 on April 25, 2025. Students who have taken the Class 12 board examination can check the results through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The overall pass percentage along with the names of the Toppers have also been announced.

As per PTI, the overall pass percentage for UP Board Class 12 examination 2025 stood at 81.15 per cent. Mehak Jaiswal of Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College in Prayagraj secured the top position with 97.20 per cent marks.

This year, the UPMSP Class 12 board examination took place in two shifts from February 24 to March 12, 2025. While the first shift started at 8.30 am and continued until 11.45 am, the second shift began from 2 pm and concluded at 5.15 pm.

UPMSP Class 12th Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in Click on UP Board 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

UP Board Class 12th Result 2025: Direct Link