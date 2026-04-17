UPESSC to Deploy AI Surveillance for ‘Cheating-Free’ Exams; Read Important Details

Summary This move marks a shift towards a tech-driven examination framework designed to eliminate irregularities and restore candidate confidence The facility is equipped with multiple high-quality screens connected to AI-enabled cameras, allowing real-time monitoring of activities across centres and immediate detection of suspicious movements or irregularities

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission will adopt a "zero tolerance" policy against malpractices in examinations by introducing AI-based surveillance to ensure transparency and fairness, officials said on Thursday.

The move, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive for "cheating-free exams", involves the use of advanced technological interventions, including Artificial Intelligence surveillance, to monitor upcoming recruitment tests, an official statement said.

This move marks a shift towards a tech-driven examination framework designed to eliminate irregularities and restore candidate confidence in the state's recruitment process, it said.

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The UPESSC is an integrated body which conducts recruitment exams for teaching and other education department posts in the state.

UPESSC Chairman Prashant Kumar said a state-of-the-art Integrated Control Room has been set up at the commission's headquarters to oversee examination centres.

The facility is equipped with multiple high-quality screens connected to AI-enabled cameras, allowing real-time monitoring of activities across centres and immediate detection of suspicious movements or irregularities, he said.

Kumar, a former Uttar Pradesh director general of police, emphasised that the transition to this tech-heavy monitoring system aims to eliminate human error and manual interference, reinforcing the commission's commitment to fairness and purity in the selection process.

He warned that any attempt to use unfair means would invite stringent legal action, stressing that safeguarding merit remains the commission's priority.

The chairman also urged aspirants to focus on their preparations and not be misled by rumours, assuring that adequate safeguards have been put in place to ensure a level playing field for every examinee.

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