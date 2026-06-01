JoSAA Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Choice Filling Opens for JEE Advanced Qualified Candidates

Summary Candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 will be able to register for JoSAA Counselling 2026 and begin the choice-filling process from June 2 According to the official schedule, the online registration and choice-filling window will open at 5 PM on the official JoSAA portal

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the detailed counselling schedule for admissions to undergraduate engineering programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 will be able to register for JoSAA Counselling 2026 and begin the choice-filling process from June 2.

According to the official schedule, the online registration and choice-filling window will open at 5 PM on the official JoSAA portal. Eligible candidates seeking admission to premier engineering institutes across the country are advised to complete the registration process and carefully fill in their preferred institutes and programmes within the stipulated timeline.

JoSAA Counselling 2026 will facilitate admissions to a total of 121 participating institutions, including 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 40 Other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

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Seat allocation will be carried out based on candidates' ranks, category, academic eligibility, seat availability and the choices submitted during the counselling process. The authority has announced that the counselling process will consist of five regular rounds of seat allocation, along with an additional round exclusively for IITs and institutions under the NIT+ system.

Candidates who qualify in the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 will be allowed to submit AAT-specific programme preferences beginning June 7. This will enable eligible candidates to compete for admission to architecture programmes offered by participating IITs.

To help candidates make informed decisions, JoSAA will release the first mock seat allocation result on June 7 at 8 PM. The mock allotment will be prepared based on the choices filled by candidates up to the specified deadline and will provide an indication of the likely seat allocation outcome. Candidates will have the opportunity to modify and rearrange their choices after reviewing the mock allocation results.

With the commencement of registration, the admission process for engineering programmes at IITs, NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions formally enters its next phase following the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 results.