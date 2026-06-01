TSCHE

TG EdCET 2026 Results Declared; Rank Cards, Qualifying Status Available at Official Website

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
14:17 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination can now access their results and download rank cards through the official TG EdCET website
Along with the results, the council has also released candidates' scores, ranks, qualifying status and the final answer key

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the results of the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EdCET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination can now access their results and download rank cards through the official TG EdCET website.

Along with the results, the council has also released candidates' scores, ranks, qualifying status and the final answer key. The examination was conducted on May 12, 2026, for admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes offered by participating colleges and universities across Telangana.

Candidates can download their rank cards by logging into the official portal using their EdCET hall ticket number and date of birth. The rank card serves as an important document for the upcoming admission and counselling process.

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The TG EdCET 2026 rank card contains essential details including the candidate's name, registration number, hall ticket number, marks obtained, rank secured, photograph and other examination-related information. Applicants are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the document.

To access the rank card, candidates need to visit the official TG EdCET website, click on the rank card download link available on the homepage, enter the required credentials and submit the details. The result and rank card will then be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified in the examination will be eligible to participate in the admission process for B.Ed programmes offered by various colleges and universities in Telangana. Further details regarding counselling schedules, seat allotment procedures and admission guidelines are expected to be announced by the authorities in due course.

The declaration of results marks the next stage in the admission process for aspiring teachers seeking entry into professional teacher education programmes in the state.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
14:18 PM
TSCHE TS EdCET rank cards
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