MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Result Update - Scorecards Soon as Maharashtra CAP Portal Goes Live

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jun 2026
11:55 AM

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Summary
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has activated the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) portal for the 2026-27 academic session, signaling that the declaration of MHT CET 2026 results is likely to take place soon.
Following the release of MHT CET 2026 results, qualified candidates will be required to participate in the Centralized Admission Process for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and other professional courses.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has activated the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) portal for the 2026-27 academic session, signaling that the declaration of MHT CET 2026 results is likely to take place soon. With the admission portal now operational, candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test are eagerly awaiting the release of their scorecards for both the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) streams.

The Maharashtra CET Cell witnessed a massive response to its entrance examinations this year. More than 18.12 lakh candidates registered for various CET examinations conducted by the authority. Of these, over 16.29 lakh candidates appeared for the tests held across multiple sessions in April and May, resulting in an attendance rate of nearly 90 percent.

According to reports, the MHT CET 2026 results are expected to be announced during the second week of June. The result declaration will follow the publication of objection redressal notices and the release of the final answer key. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards online and check their performance in the entrance examination.

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The CET Cell has also indicated that for candidates who appeared in more than one attempt, the best score obtained across the attempts will be considered for the preparation of the final merit list. This approach is aimed at ensuring a fair evaluation process and providing candidates with the benefit of their highest performance.

The newly activated CAP portal will serve as the central platform for admissions to a wide range of professional and higher education programmes across Maharashtra. Registrations have already commenced for select categories, including foreign candidates, while the Agriculture Direct Second Year CAP process has also begun.

The portal will facilitate admissions across multiple streams. Under Technical Education, it will cover programmes such as B.E./B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, MCA, and MBA/MMS. Agriculture Education admissions will include B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Horticulture, and other allied courses. The platform will also support admission-related activities for Higher and Medical Education programmes, including integrated law courses, B.Ed. programmes, and preparations related to NEET-UG state counselling.

Following the release of MHT CET 2026 results, qualified candidates will be required to participate in the Centralized Admission Process for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and other professional courses offered by participating institutions. The CAP process generally includes candidate registration, publication of merit lists, choice filling, seat allotment rounds, and document verification before final admission is confirmed.

Last updated on 08 Jun 2026
12:00 PM
MHT CET 2026 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Result Admission
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