Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Result 2026 Declared; Check Selection Status, Merit List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jun 2026
12:36 PM

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Summary
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results for the Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Intake 02/2026 recruitment process.
The released list includes the names of candidates selected in the main merit list as well as those placed on the waiting or standby list.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results for the Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Intake 02/2026 recruitment process. The merit list has been published on the official Agnipath Vayu portal (agnipathvayu.cdac.in), enabling candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination to verify their selection status.

The released list includes the names of candidates selected in the main merit list as well as those placed on the waiting or standby list. Selection has been made on the basis of candidates’ performance throughout the recruitment process conducted for the Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Intake 02/2026 cycle.

The recruitment examination was conducted on March 30 and 31, 2026, at various designated centres across the country. Following the completion of the selection process, the Indian Air Force has now published the merit rankings of successful candidates. Aspirants who participated in the examination can check whether their names feature in the final list by accessing the official portal or by referring to the merit list displayed at the station or unit where they appeared for the recruitment test.

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According to the notification, the merit list has been prepared strictly on the basis of candidates’ rankings and eligibility criteria prescribed for the recruitment drive. Candidates included in the main list will proceed with the next stages of induction, while those placed on the waiting list may be considered depending on vacancies and subsequent requirements.

Eligibility Criteria

For this recruitment cycle, applicants were required to be between 17.5 and 22 years of age.

Candidates applying under the Science stream needed to have passed Class 12 with Physics, Mathematics, and English, securing at least 50 per cent aggregate marks along with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in English. Candidates possessing a three-year engineering diploma or those who completed a two-year vocational course with Physics and Mathematics were also eligible, provided they met the prescribed academic requirements.

For the Non-Science stream, applicants were required to have passed either Class 12 or a two-year vocational programme with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks and at least 50 per cent marks in English.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official portal for further updates regarding joining formalities and subsequent recruitment procedures.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 08 Jun 2026
12:37 PM
Indian Air Force (IAF) Agniveer Vayu Result merit list
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