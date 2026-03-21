UP TET 2026

UP TET 2026 Exam Dates Announced; Check Registration Schedule and OTR Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2026
11:32 AM

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Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced the commencement of the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026.
The test serves as a crucial qualifying benchmark for candidates seeking teaching positions in government schools.

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced the commencement of the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026. Eligible candidates aspiring to teach classes 1 to 8 in primary and upper primary schools across the state will be able to submit their applications starting March 27 through the official portal at upessc.up.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the application window will remain open until April 26, providing candidates with nearly a month to complete their submissions. The commission has also extended an additional facility for applicants to make corrections to their submitted forms and address any fee-related issues until May 1, 2026.

The UP TET 2026 examination is slated to be conducted over three days - July 2, 3, and 4. The test serves as a crucial qualifying benchmark for candidates seeking teaching positions in government schools and is aimed at strengthening the quality of basic education in the state.

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In a move to enhance transparency and efficiency, UPESSC has introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) system. Chairman Prashant Kumar stated that this initiative is designed to simplify the recruitment process while ensuring greater accountability. Candidates are required to complete the OTR process before proceeding with the UP TET 2026 application, which is expected to reduce discrepancies and curb fraudulent entries.

Additionally, the commission has collaborated with ICICI Bank to facilitate seamless fee payments. Through the integration of the “EasyPay Classic” gateway, applicants will have access to advanced and secure digital payment options, making the registration process more user-friendly.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2026
11:33 AM
UP TET 2026 teacher eligibility test (TET) Registration Exam dates Uttar Pradesh
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