exam schedule

UP TET Exam Date 2026 Out; UPESSC Releases Schedule for PGT, TGT and Asst Professor Tests

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jan 2026
11:46 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has officially released the examination calendar for 2026.
The calendar covers examinations for Assistant Professor, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET).

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has officially released the examination calendar for 2026, outlining the proposed dates for major teacher recruitment and eligibility exams in the state. The calendar covers examinations for Assistant Professor, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026.

As per the schedule, the Assistant Professor recruitment examination under Advertisement No. 51 will be held on April 18 and April 19, 2026. The Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) examination, advertised under Notification No. 02/2022, is scheduled for May 9 and May 10, 2026. Meanwhile, the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination, under Advertisement No. 01/2022, will be conducted on June 3 and June 4, 2026.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026 will be conducted over three days on July 2, July 3, and July 4, 2026. This exam holds significant importance as it is mandatory for teacher appointments and continuation of service, following a directive issued by the Supreme Court last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the UP TET has faced repeated delays in recent years. In August last year, UPESSC Chairman and former Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar had announced that the exam would be held on January 29 and 30, but it was later postponed due to administrative and technical reasons. The prolonged delay has drawn criticism from nearly 15 lakh aspirants, as the UP TET was last conducted on January 23, 2022.

The commission also clarified the status of the Assistant Professor examination, which was earlier conducted on April 16 and 17 and whose results were declared on September 4, but later cancelled. The cancellation followed reports of paper leaks, procedural irregularities, and the arrest of three individuals. UPESSC stated that the exam will now be reconducted on April 18 and 19, 2026, with enhanced security measures to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

UPESSC further informed that subject-wise exam schedules, exam centre details, city intimation slips, and admit cards will be released separately in due course. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for timely updates and instructions related to the examinations.

Last updated on 21 Jan 2026
11:48 AM
exam schedule Uttar Pradesh teacher eligibility test (TET) assistant professor recruitment exams
Similar stories
Airports Authority of India (AAI)

AAI Junior Executive Result 2026 Declared at aai.aero; Application Verification List . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Issues Stenographer Skill Test 2026 City Intimation Slip; Know Admit Card Release. . .

Global Internship

World Bank Opens WBG Pioneers Internship 2026 Applications: Link and Key Details

NTA

JEE Main 2026 Dress Code: Rules on Jackets, Caps and Full-Sleeved Clothing for Candid. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Airports Authority of India (AAI)

AAI Junior Executive Result 2026 Declared at aai.aero; Application Verification List . . .

NTA

JEE Main 2026 Dress Code: Rules on Jackets, Caps and Full-Sleeved Clothing for Candid. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Issues Stenographer Skill Test 2026 City Intimation Slip; Know Admit Card Release. . .

Global Internship

World Bank Opens WBG Pioneers Internship 2026 Applications: Link and Key Details

AIBE

Final-Year LLB Students No Longer Have to Wait a Year for AIBE! Check Exam Reforms by. . .

School Admission

UP RTE Admissions 2026–27: Phase Wise Schedule Out for 25% Seats in Private Schools

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality