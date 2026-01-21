UP TET Exam Date 2026 Out; UPESSC Releases Schedule for PGT, TGT and Asst Professor Tests

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has officially released the examination calendar for 2026. The calendar covers examinations for Assistant Professor, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET).

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has officially released the examination calendar for 2026, outlining the proposed dates for major teacher recruitment and eligibility exams in the state. The calendar covers examinations for Assistant Professor, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026.

As per the schedule, the Assistant Professor recruitment examination under Advertisement No. 51 will be held on April 18 and April 19, 2026. The Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) examination, advertised under Notification No. 02/2022, is scheduled for May 9 and May 10, 2026. Meanwhile, the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination, under Advertisement No. 01/2022, will be conducted on June 3 and June 4, 2026.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026 will be conducted over three days on July 2, July 3, and July 4, 2026. This exam holds significant importance as it is mandatory for teacher appointments and continuation of service, following a directive issued by the Supreme Court last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the UP TET has faced repeated delays in recent years. In August last year, UPESSC Chairman and former Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar had announced that the exam would be held on January 29 and 30, but it was later postponed due to administrative and technical reasons. The prolonged delay has drawn criticism from nearly 15 lakh aspirants, as the UP TET was last conducted on January 23, 2022.

The commission also clarified the status of the Assistant Professor examination, which was earlier conducted on April 16 and 17 and whose results were declared on September 4, but later cancelled. The cancellation followed reports of paper leaks, procedural irregularities, and the arrest of three individuals. UPESSC stated that the exam will now be reconducted on April 18 and 19, 2026, with enhanced security measures to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

UPESSC further informed that subject-wise exam schedules, exam centre details, city intimation slips, and admit cards will be released separately in due course. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for timely updates and instructions related to the examinations.