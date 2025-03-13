UP Police Constable Result 2025 Declared at uppbpb.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download

Summary Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check and download their results through the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in Based on the performance in the written test, the UP Board had shortlisted 1,74,317 candidates for the physical test

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) declared the final result of the UP Police Constable Recruitment examination on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check and download their results through the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in.

A total of 48,17,441 candidates applied for the recruitment drive conducted for 60,244 UP Police Constable vacancies. Based on the performance in the written test, the UP Board had shortlisted 1,74,317 candidates for the physical test and document verification rounds held from February 10 to February 27, 2025.

UP Police Constable Result: Steps to check

Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to check the results Enter your details to log in and submit it Check the result and take a printout of the same for future reference

UP Police Constable Result: Category wise cut-off

Unreserved Category - 225.75926

EWS-209.26396

OBC-216.58607

SC-196.17614

ST-170.03020

UP Police Constable Result: Direct Link