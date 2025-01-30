UP Police Constable 2024: PET Admit Card Released at uppbpb.gov.in- Details Inside

Summary Candidates who want to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test can check the notice on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill up 60244 posts in the organization

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) released the UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card release date. Candidates who want to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test can check the notice on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 60244 posts in the organization. According to the official notice, the Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to commence on February 10, 2025. The admit card for Phase 1 physical efficiency test admit card will be made available on February 3, 2025 and the Phase 2 physical efficiency test admit card will be made available on February 10, 2025.

Candidates who have qualified the PST/DV are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. The recruitment examination for over 48 lakh students was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held on August 23, 24 and 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

UP Police Constable 2024 PET Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in Click on UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed Check the admit card and download the page Take a printout of the same for further use

If any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can contact the helpline number-8867786192. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.