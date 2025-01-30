UP Madarsah Board

UP Madarsah Education Board releases exam schedule for Arabic and Persian Exam 2025

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2025
17:17 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing in the exam can downlaod the detailed schedule from the official website madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in
As per the official schedule, the examination will be conducted between February 17 and February 22, 2025 for Munshi (Secondary Persian), Maulvi (Secondary Arabic), and Alim (Senior Secondary Arabic/Persian) papers

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsah Education Board (UPMEB) has released the timetable for the for UP Madarsa Board Arabic and Persian Exam 2025 on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can downlaod the detailed schedule from the official website madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the examination will be conducted between February 17 and February 22, 2025 for Munshi (Secondary Persian), Maulvi (Secondary Arabic), and Alim (Senior Secondary Arabic/Persian) papers.

The examination will be held in two shifts. While the first shift will be held from 8 AM to 11 AM the second shift will be conducted between 2 PM to 5 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The morning shift will be held for students appearing in the secondary exam while the evening shift will be held for students appearing in the senior secondary examination.

How to download the detailed exam timetable from Madarsah Education Board website?

Step 1: Visit the official website madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Exam schedule link available on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF document containing the detailed schedule will be displayed before you

Step 4: Download the schedule and take a printout

Last updated on 30 Jan 2025
17:54 PM
UP Madarsah Board
Similar stories
IGNOU

IGNOU January 2025: Re-registration deadline tomorrow at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Detail. . .

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix Out - Choice Filling Begins!

Representative Image
State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI announces exam dates for SBI Clerk Exam 2024 - Admit Cards to be released on this. . .

OJEE

OJEE 2025: Registration window opens today at ojee.nic.in- Check notice inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
CMAT 2025

NTA to release provisional answer keys of CMAT 2025 soon on official website - How to. . .

Representative Image
CBSE

CBSE to conclude application for Superintendent and Jr Assistant positions on January. . .

Representative Image
State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI announces exam dates for SBI Clerk Exam 2024 - Admit Cards to be released on this. . .

International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London are organising the Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2025.
International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM)

IIHM Unites 50 Nations for Young Chef Olympiad 2025 on the Global Culinary Stage

IGNOU

IGNOU January 2025: Re-registration deadline tomorrow at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Detail. . .

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix Out - Choice Filling Begins!