UP Madarsah Education Board releases exam schedule for Arabic and Persian Exam 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsah Education Board (UPMEB) has released the timetable for the for UP Madarsa Board Arabic and Persian Exam 2025 on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can downlaod the detailed schedule from the official website madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the examination will be conducted between February 17 and February 22, 2025 for Munshi (Secondary Persian), Maulvi (Secondary Arabic), and Alim (Senior Secondary Arabic/Persian) papers.

The examination will be held in two shifts. While the first shift will be held from 8 AM to 11 AM the second shift will be conducted between 2 PM to 5 PM.

The morning shift will be held for students appearing in the secondary exam while the evening shift will be held for students appearing in the senior secondary examination.

How to download the detailed exam timetable from Madarsah Education Board website?

Step 1: Visit the official website madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Exam schedule link available on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF document containing the detailed schedule will be displayed before you

Step 4: Download the schedule and take a printout