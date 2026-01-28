UP Madarsa Board Releases Time Table 2026 for Munshi, Maulvi, and Other Exams; Check Dates

Summary According to the board, the examinations will be conducted from February 9 to February 14, 2026 Candidates appearing for the secondary and senior secondary Madarsa examinations can download the detailed time table from the official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education (UPBME) has released the UP Madarsa Board examination time table 2026 for Munshi, Maulvi, Alim, Kamil and Fazil courses. According to the board, the examinations will be conducted from February 9 to February 14, 2026.

Candidates appearing for the secondary and senior secondary Madarsa examinations can download the detailed time table from the official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the examinations will be held in two shifts. The morning shift, meant for secondary-level students, will take place from 8 am to 11 am, while the evening shift, for senior secondary candidates, will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The board also shared last year’s performance data for reference. In the UP Madarsa Board exams 2025, a total of 87.66 per cent candidates qualified, with 68,423 students appearing for the examinations.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPBME website for the subject-wise schedule and any further updates related to the examinations.