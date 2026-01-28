Board Exam 2026

UP Madarsa Board Releases Time Table 2026 for Munshi, Maulvi, and Other Exams; Check Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
15:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the board, the examinations will be conducted from February 9 to February 14, 2026
Candidates appearing for the secondary and senior secondary Madarsa examinations can download the detailed time table from the official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education (UPBME) has released the UP Madarsa Board examination time table 2026 for Munshi, Maulvi, Alim, Kamil and Fazil courses. According to the board, the examinations will be conducted from February 9 to February 14, 2026.

Candidates appearing for the secondary and senior secondary Madarsa examinations can download the detailed time table from the official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the examinations will be held in two shifts. The morning shift, meant for secondary-level students, will take place from 8 am to 11 am, while the evening shift, for senior secondary candidates, will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board also shared last year’s performance data for reference. In the UP Madarsa Board exams 2025, a total of 87.66 per cent candidates qualified, with 68,423 students appearing for the examinations.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPBME website for the subject-wise schedule and any further updates related to the examinations.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
15:57 PM
Board Exam 2026 Uttar Pradesh government
Similar stories
artificial intelligence (AI)

IIT Madras, Swayam Plus Launch Free AI Training for Rural School Teachers - Course De. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Reschedules NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025; Know Revised Date Inside

APPSC

APPSC Releases Tentative Selection List for Group 2 Services 2023; 891 Candidates Qua. . .

Gujarat government

GSEB Releases HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for Practical Exams; Get Download Link Her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
artificial intelligence (AI)

IIT Madras, Swayam Plus Launch Free AI Training for Rural School Teachers - Course De. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Reschedules NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025; Know Revised Date Inside

APPSC

APPSC Releases Tentative Selection List for Group 2 Services 2023; 891 Candidates Qua. . .

Gujarat government

GSEB Releases HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for Practical Exams; Get Download Link Her. . .

HPBOSE

HPBOSE Introduces Changes in Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2026 Question Pattern - Details

NEET PG

BFUHS Releases Punjab NEET PG Round 3 Provisional Merit List 2025; 833 Candidates Eli. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality