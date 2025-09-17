TET

UP Govt to Challenge Supreme Court’s TET Mandate for In-Service Teachers

Summary
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the Basic Education Department to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for in-service teachers
The TET is a mandatory qualifying exam for recruitment of teachers in primary and upper primary schools in India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the Basic Education Department to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for in-service teachers.

In a post on X, the CM's office posted: "The Basic Education Department has been instructed by the CM to file a revision against the Hon'ble Supreme Court order mandating TET for serving teachers".

"The state's teachers are experienced and have been provided training from time to time by the government. Ignoring their qualifications and years of service is not justified," it said.

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that even serving teachers who do not possess TET qualifications must clear the exam to continue in service.

