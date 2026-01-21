UP RTE Admissions 2026–27: Phase Wise Schedule Out for 25% Seats in Private Schools

Summary Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the admission schedule for the academic year 2026–27 through 25 per cent reservation in private schools. According to the departmental guidelines, the admission process will be conducted entirely through an online portal.

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the admission schedule for the academic year 2026–27 through 25 per cent reservation in private schools as per the RTE Act-2009, as per a statement issued here on Monday.

According to the departmental guidelines, the admission process will be conducted entirely through an online portal.

Eligible children for Class 1 or pre-primary level will be selected through a lottery system to ensure transparency and equality.

The department has instructed District Basic Education Officers and Block Education Officers of all districts to ensure that the admission of selected children is completed within the prescribed time limit.

In addition, schools will be required to upload the admission status on the portal, it said.

The First phase of the process will be from February 2 to 16, the second phase from February 21 to March 7 and the third phase from March 12 to 25.

Aadhaar card of the applicant's mother or father, birth certificate, income certificate, residence certificate, caste certificate, ration card, and pension or disability-related certificate will be mandatory for applying, the statement said.

No fees will be charged for children enrolled in private schools. The government will provide the prescribed amount per student to the schools, it said.

Basic Education Minister, Sandeep Singh, said, "The provision of 25 per cent reservation in entry-level classes of private schools under RTE provides children from deprived and economically weaker sections of society with equal and quality educational opportunities." "This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening social justice and inclusion in education. Ensuring the Right to Education for every eligible child in the state is our highest priority," he said. Director General, School Education, Monika Rani, said, "To make the RTE admission process transparent and simple, the schedule of all stages has been released. Through online application, verification, and the lottery system, it will be ensured that eligible children get admission to private schools within the stipulated time. The education department will continuously monitor this process." Children aged 3 to 4 years for nursery, 4 to 5 years for LKG, 5 to 6 years for UKG, and 6 to 7 years for Class 1 will be eligible for admission. Age will be calculated as of 01 April 2026, it said.

Applications for admission will be made entirely online through the RTE portal. Parents will have to upload the required documents. After this, District Basic Education Officers and Block Education Officers will verify the applications, and eligible children will be selected through a lottery system.

