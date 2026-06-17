Summer vacation

Summer Vacation Extended in UP Schools, Academic Calendar Revised - Check Updated Reopening Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
11:26 AM

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Summary
The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the summer vacation for schools.
The decision was announced on Tuesday, with authorities citing student safety and well-being as the primary reasons behind the move.

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the summer vacation for schools operating under the Basic Education Council as well as recognised educational institutions across the state in view of the continuing heatwave conditions. The decision was announced on Tuesday, with authorities citing student safety and well-being as the primary reasons behind the move.

According to an official order issued by Additional Chief Secretary for Basic and Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, schools will now remain closed until June 24. Regular classroom teaching will resume from June 25. The schools had reopened on Tuesday following the previously scheduled summer break, but the fresh directive has led to an immediate extension of the vacation period.

The decision was taken under the guidance of Yogi Adityanath, with the state government emphasising the importance of protecting children from the adverse effects of extreme weather conditions. Officials stated that ensuring students' health, safety, and uninterrupted access to quality education remains a key priority while temperatures continue to remain unusually high across several districts.

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In a significant policy change, the government has also revised the annual academic calendar for schools under its jurisdiction. As per the new arrangement, summer vacations will be observed every year from May 20 to June 24, while the new academic session will begin on June 25. Authorities believe that this standardised schedule will bring greater uniformity to school operations throughout the state.

Officials noted that the revised calendar is expected to reduce the need for district administrations to repeatedly announce local holiday extensions during periods of severe heat. By incorporating a longer summer break into the academic schedule, the government aims to provide a more predictable framework for schools, students, and parents.

While students will continue to remain on vacation until June 24, teachers, shiksha mitras, instructors, and non-teaching staff have been directed to report to their respective schools from June 22 to June 24. During this period, educational institutions will undertake various preparatory activities ahead of the commencement of the new academic session.

The preparatory work will include lesson planning, arrangements for the mid-day meal programme, distribution of textbooks, meetings of School Management Committees (SMCs), preparations for Bal Vatika classes, cleanliness drives across school campuses, kitchens, and sanitation facilities, as well as ensuring the availability of sports equipment and other essential resources.

The revised order further highlights the importance of complying with the provisions of the Right to Education Act, which mandates a minimum of 220 working days and regular teaching activities during each academic session. District Magistrates have been advised to consider these statutory requirements before declaring any additional local holidays that could affect the academic calendar. In addition, schools have been directed to ensure the availability of essential infrastructure and services before reopening. Authorities have specifically stressed the need for uninterrupted electricity supply, safe drinking water, and other basic facilities necessary for students and staff.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
11:27 AM
Summer vacation UP Government School Reopening extension
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