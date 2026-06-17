ICAI CA 2026

CA Inter May 2026: ICAI Confirms Result Date, Announces Release Timing; Check All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
10:58 AM

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Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result date for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination conducted in May 2026.
The declaration date was confirmed through an official notification issued by the Examination Department.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result date for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination conducted in May 2026. The declaration date was confirmed through an official notification issued by the Examination Department on June 16, bringing clarity for thousands of candidates awaiting their results.

According to the notification, candidates who appeared for the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination will be able to access their results online from June 24, 2026. The results will be available on the official ICAI results portal (caresults.icai.org) by the evening, where candidates can log in with their examination credentials to view their performance.

The announcement was formally communicated by Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Joint Secretary (Examinations), ICAI. With the result date now confirmed, candidates are advised to keep their login details readily available to avoid last-minute inconvenience while accessing their scorecards.

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To check the CA Intermediate May 2026 result, candidates will be required to visit the official results website and enter their registration number and roll number. Upon submission of these details, the result, along with the marks statement, will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the scorecard for future academic and professional use.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates on the scorecard, merit list, the verification of marks process, and other important notifications related to the result declaration.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
10:59 AM
ICAI CA 2026 Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA exam Intermediate Exam Result
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