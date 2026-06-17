WB Madhyamik 2026

WB Madhyamik PPR PPS Result 2026 Released: WBBSE Revises Merit List! New Entries in Top 10

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
10:00 AM

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Summary
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the Madhyamik Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) results for 2026.
Students who had applied for re-evaluation or scrutiny of their answer scripts following the declaration of the Madhyamik examination results in May can now access their updated scores through the board’s official online portal (result.wbbsedata.com).

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the Madhyamik Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) results for 2026. Students who had applied for re-evaluation or scrutiny of their answer scripts following the declaration of the Madhyamik examination results in May can now access their updated scores through the board’s official online portal (result.wbbsedata.com).

The announcement provides an opportunity for candidates to verify whether there have been any changes in their marks after the completion of the review and scrutiny process. Students can check their individual results online by visiting the official website and logging in with the required credentials.

The Board has informed that after the scrutiny and review process, nine more people have found a place in the top 10 merit list. In addition, the ranks of four people have changed. While previously 131 students had secured the top 10 positions in the state, after the Madhyamik Result 2026 was declared, nine more have been added to the top ten after the PPR PPS result announcement. That is, there are now a total of 140 people in the list of first to tenth place holders.

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Apart from individual access, from this year, schools have also been provided with a facility to download a consolidated PDF containing the PPR and PPS results of their students. This document can be obtained through the School Login section available on the same portal. Schools will also be able to collect the revised mark sheets and certificates with an authorization letter from the respective regional offices from June 18 to 25, 2026 by submitting the original mark sheet and certificate of the concerned candidates.

With the release of the Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026, students can now review their updated performance and take the next steps in their academic journey based on the revised scores. Candidates are advised to download their scorecards and keep them safely for future admission and academic purposes.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
10:00 AM
WB Madhyamik 2026 West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) merit list Board Exam 2026
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