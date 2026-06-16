Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Aligns Language Policy with NEP 2020, Makes Sanskrit Section Compulsory Across All KVS

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jun 2026
14:48 PM

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Summary
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has directed all its institutions across the country to maintain at least one Sanskrit section in Classes 6 and 9 from the academic session 2026-27.
The decision forms part of the revised third-language framework and is aimed at ensuring that students, particularly children of transferable central government employees, have access to Sanskrit education irrespective of their location.

In a significant step towards implementing the three-language framework in schools, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has directed all its institutions across the country to maintain at least one Sanskrit section in Classes 6 and 9 from the academic session 2026-27. The decision forms part of the revised third-language framework and is aimed at ensuring that students, particularly children of transferable central government employees, have access to Sanskrit education irrespective of their location.

According to a circular issued by KVS on May 29, all Kendriya Vidyalayas were instructed to complete the process of collecting language preferences from students and parents regarding the third language, referred to as R3. Under the framework, students are required to choose either Sanskrit or a regional/state language from among the scheduled languages. The selected language must be different from the first language (Hindi) and second language (English).

KVS clarified that students are free to choose between Sanskrit and the regional language based on their preference. However, every school must ensure the availability of at least one Sanskrit section. The move is intended to provide continuity in language learning for students whose families are frequently transferred across different states.

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The organisation has also sought detailed data regarding students' language choices through the Samagam portal. This information will be used to reassess staffing requirements and make suitable arrangements for language teachers at the school level.

The circular further instructed schools to submit separate data for Sanskrit and regional-language groups in Classes 6 and 9. To facilitate smooth classroom teaching, students opting for the same third language are expected to be grouped together in the same section wherever possible.

KVS also outlined different arrangements depending on the number of sections available in a school. In schools with only one section, separate Sanskrit and regional-language batches may be created if at least 15 students opt for a particular language. Schools with two sections may maintain one Sanskrit section and one regional-language section. In schools having three sections, principals have been given flexibility to distribute students according to demand, although the requirement of at least one Sanskrit section remains mandatory.

The latest KVS directive comes shortly after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced changes to its language policy for Class 9 students. As part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, CBSE has made the study of three languages compulsory from July 1, with at least two of them being native Indian languages.

Under the revised CBSE framework, students wishing to study a foreign language can do so only after taking two Indian languages, either as the third language option or as an additional fourth language. The board has also clarified that there will be no Class 10 board examination for the third language in order to reduce academic pressure and keep the focus on language learning.

Additionally, until dedicated textbooks for the revised third-language programme become available, Class 9 students will continue using the Class 8 third-language textbooks of their chosen language for the 2026-27 academic session.

Last updated on 16 Jun 2026
15:16 PM
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) KVS three-language policy NEP 2020 Sanskrit
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