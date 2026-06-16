CTET 2026 September Correction Window Opens - Know What Changes Are Allowed in Applications

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 session. Candidates who have completed and submitted their application forms can now review their details and make necessary corrections through the official CTET portal (ctet.nic.in).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 session. Candidates who have completed and submitted their application forms can now review their details and make necessary corrections through the official CTET portal (ctet.nic.in).

The correction facility has been introduced to help applicants rectify errors made during the registration process and ensure that all information submitted is accurate before the examination process moves to the next stage. Eligible candidates can access the correction window by logging in to the official website using their application credentials.

According to the notification, the CTET 2026 application correction facility will remain available until June 18, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details entered in their application forms and make any required modifications within the specified deadline. Once the correction window closes, no further requests for changes will be entertained by the board.

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CBSE has permitted candidates to edit a number of important fields through the online correction facility. The option is available only for specific particulars identified by the board.

Among the details that can be corrected are the candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, category, and differently-abled category status. Applicants can also make changes related to the examination paper selected, subject choice for Paper II, and the languages chosen under Language I and Language II.

In addition, candidates are allowed to update their correspondence address, details of the institution or college attended, course information, and examination city preferences.

The correction facility is intended to help applicants avoid complications that may arise later due to inaccurate information on admit cards, examination records, or eligibility documents.

Candidates appearing for CTET are advised to thoroughly examine all information provided during registration. Even minor discrepancies in personal, academic, or category-related details can create issues during document verification and certification processes.

The CTET 2026 examination, which will be conducted on September 6, serves as a key eligibility test for candidates aspiring to become teachers in central government schools and several other educational institutions across the country.

CBSE has reiterated that no additional opportunity for corrections will be provided once the facility is deactivated, making this the final chance for candidates to rectify errors in their CTET September 2026 application forms.

Find the direct correction window link here.